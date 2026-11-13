The Long Island University Sharks visit the Fordham Rams on Friday, Nov. 13, at Rose Hill Gym, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Sharks are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Long Island University lost to Towson Tigers 66-46 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Sharks average 61.5 points per game and allow 73.8. Daquan Davis averages 14.2 points per game, and Vasean Allette averages 5.8 assists per game. Tyrell Bowles averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Rams are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Fordham beat Iona Gaels 78-72 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Rams average 75.3 points per game and allow 76.7. Lateef Patrick Jr. averages 16.0 points per game, and Amir Lindsey averages 7.0 assists per game. Rikus Schulte averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Sharks are first in the NEC. The Rams are first in the A-10. Fordham is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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