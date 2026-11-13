The Xavier Musketeers visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 13, at Colonial Hall, with tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Musketeers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Xavier beat Detroit Mercy Titans 100-55 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Musketeers average 91.0 points per game and allow 53.3. Chance Westry averages 14.3 points per game, and Kalek House averages 5.3 assists per game. Nikos Chitikoudis averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Mississippi State beat Jackson State Tigers 98-57 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bulldogs average 95.3 points per game and allow 63.0. Josh Hubbard averages 18.0 points and 5.0 assists per game, and Thomas Bassong averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Musketeers are first in the Big East. The Bulldogs are first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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