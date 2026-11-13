The Golden State Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Warriors are 8-4. Golden State lost to Houston Rockets 115-108 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Warriors average 119.3 points per game and allow 111.5. Stephen Curry averages 27.8 points per game, and Draymond Green averages 7.5 assists per game. Yaxel Lendeborg averages 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are 10-2 and have won 10 straight. San Antonio beat Chicago Bulls 124-119 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Spurs average 119.2 points per game and allow 108.0. Victor Wembanyama averages 30.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, and De'Aaron Fox averages 6.2 assists per game.

The Warriors are second in the Pacific Division. Golden State is 6-1 at home and 2-3 on the road. The Spurs are second in the Western Conference. San Antonio is 4-2 at home and 6-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Golden State lists Jimmy Butler III, Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Brandon Williams as out and Charles Bassey as day-to-day. San Antonio lists Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance as out and De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell as day-to-day.

The post Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs: Friday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.