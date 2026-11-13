The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, Nov. 13, at Cassell Coliseum, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers are 1-1. Mount St. Mary's beat Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 68-57 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Mountaineers average 60.0 points per game and allow 77.0. Abdou Khadre Kebe averages 14.0 points per game, and Redd Thompson Jr. averages 5.0 assists per game. Wilguens Jr. Exacte averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Hokies are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Virginia Tech beat Iowa Hawkeyes 93-88 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Hokies average 92.3 points per game and allow 69.7. Ben Hammond averages 22.7 points and 5.3 assists per game, and Tyler Johnson averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers sit first in the Metro. Mount St. Mary's is 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Hokies are first in the ACC. Virginia Tech is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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