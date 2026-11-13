The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks visit the Kansas City Roos on Friday, Nov. 13, at Swinney Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Redhawks are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Southeast Missouri State lost to Purdue Boilermakers 73-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Redhawks average 47.3 points per game and allow 75.0. Zoe Newland averages 13.7 points and 1.3 assists per game, and Dacarra Ward averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Roos are 2-1. Kansas City lost to Arkansas Razorbacks 89-81 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Roos average 94.7 points per game and allow 69.0. Avery Strickland Hurst averages 15.0 points per game, and Shiloh Kalenga averages 2.7 assists per game. Elauni Bennett averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Redhawks sit first in the OVC. Southeast Missouri State is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Roos are first in the Summit. Kansas City is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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