The Le Moyne Dolphins visit the UCF Knights on Friday, Nov. 13, at Addition Financial Arena, with tipoff at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins are 1-2. Le Moyne beat SUNY Geneseo Knights 67-52 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Dolphins average 48.0 points per game and allow 73.3. Gianna Nichols averages 12.3 points per game, and Kendal Moxey averages 2.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Knights are 3-1 and have won 2 straight. UCF beat Austin Peay Governors 64-59 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Knights average 74.8 points per game and allow 67.3. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts averages 17.0 points per game, and Caitlyn Jones averages 4.2 assists per game. Candace Kpetikou averages 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Dolphins sit first in the NEC. Le Moyne is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Knights sit first in the Big 12. UCF is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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