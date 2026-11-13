DeMya Porter had 12 points, and the Southern Jaguars routed the Louisiana Christian Wildcats 93-48 on Friday at F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Jaguars came out fast, taking the first quarter 22-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 50. A 26-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For Southern, DeMya Porter finished with 12 points and four rebounds, Jocelyn Tate had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Taniya Lawson chipped in 12 points off the bench.

For Louisiana Christian, Aja Holmes finished with 18 points, and M'Kiyiah Olivier added 18 points.

The Jaguars improved to 1-3.

The Jaguars are first in the SWAC. Southern is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Jaguars next visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The post Jaguars Beat Wildcats 93-48 as Porter Scores 12 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.