Sahara Williams had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Oklahoma Sooners routed the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 93-62 on Friday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners set the tone early, taking the first quarter 26-14. They never trailed and led by as many as 34. A 14-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Oklahoma, Sahara Williams finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals, Brooklyn Stewart added 18 points, four rebounds and three blocks, while LeeLee Bell contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For Oral Roberts, Gentry Baldwin led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Kayten Donley added 12 points and six rebounds. Aubrey Hishaw had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Sooners improved to 4-0. The Golden Eagles dropped to 2-3.

The Sooners are first in the SEC and have won four straight. Oklahoma is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Golden Eagles sit first in the Summit and have lost two straight. Oral Roberts is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Sooners next host the Southern Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are back in action when they host the Wichita State Shockers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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