The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Lumberjacks are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Northern Arizona lost to Arizona Wildcats 90-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Lumberjacks average 67.0 points per game and allow 91.0. Chris Komin averages 20.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Lucas Toukam averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 2-1. Kentucky lost to Kansas Jayhawks 89-69 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wildcats average 81.0 points per game and allow 75.3. Zoom Diallo averages 17.3 points per game, and Mason Williams averages 4.0 assists per game. Malachi Moreno averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Lumberjacks are first in the Big Sky. The Wildcats are first in the SEC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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