The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Murphy Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Redhawks are 2-1. Southeast Missouri State lost to South Carolina Gamecocks 78-68 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Redhawks average 81.3 points per game and allow 74.0. Fontaine Williams Jr. averages 13.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Clayton Jewell averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Blue Raiders are 2-1. Middle Tennessee beat Evansville Purple Aces 73-68 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Blue Raiders average 78.3 points per game and allow 76.7. Quintero Barnett averages 15.3 points per game, and Jahvin Carter averages 5.3 assists per game. Ofri Naveh averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Redhawks are first in the OVC. Southeast Missouri State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Blue Raiders sit first in the CUSA. Middle Tennessee is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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