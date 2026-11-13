The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Trail Blazers are 8-3 and have won 2 straight. Portland beat Oklahoma City Thunder 118-108 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Trail Blazers average 119.5 points per game and allow 112.3. Deni Avdija averages 23.0 points and 6.5 assists per game, and Donovan Clingan averages 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Kings are 1-10 and have lost 4 straight. Sacramento lost to Orlando Magic 107-100 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Kings average 108.3 points per game and allow 121.0. Darius Acuff Jr. averages 26.2 points and 7.3 assists per game, and Domantas Sabonis averages 13.3 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers sit fifth in the Western Conference. Portland is 3-2 at home and 5-1 away from home. The Kings are fifth in the Pacific Division. Sacramento is 0-6 at home and 1-4 on the road. The Trail Blazers lead the season series 1-0. Portland won the earlier meeting 128-120 on Oct. 23.

Portland lists Vit Krejci, Ja Morant, Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Youngblood as out. Sacramento lists Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons as out and Precious Achiuwa as day-to-day.

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