Skylah Kemp scored 18 points as the Delaware State Hornets topped the American University Eagles 72-63 on Friday at Memorial Hall (DE).

The Hornets set the tone early, taking the first quarter 12-6. They led by as many as 14 points. The Hornets were behind 47-46 after three quarters and outscored the Eagles the rest of the way. The Eagles had a 11-0 run in the third quarter.

For Delaware State, Skylah Kemp finished with 18 points and five rebounds, Anise Geiger added 12 points, while Maya McCorkle contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

For American University, Toni Smith finished with 13 points and four rebounds, and Molly Driscoll added 12 points. Nina Višnjevac had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Hornets moved to 2-3. The Eagles fell to 0-2.

The Hornets are first in the MEAC. Delaware State is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Eagles are first in the Patriot and have lost two straight.

The Hornets are back in action when they visit the NJIT Highlanders on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Eagles next visit the Delaware Blue Hens on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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