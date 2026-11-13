The Georgetown Hoyas take on the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Hoyas are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Georgetown beat Delaware State Hornets 83-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Hoyas average 83.0 points per game and allow 70.0. Vince Iwuchukwu averages 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and Jaland Lowe averages 8.3 assists per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Clemson beat North Dakota Fighting Hawks 92-77 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Tigers average 86.3 points per game and allow 74.0. Ace Buckner averages 19.7 points and 5.3 assists per game, and Liutauras Lelevicius averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Hoyas sit first in the Big East. The Tigers sit first in the ACC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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