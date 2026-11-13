Nika Lokica had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons topped the Valparaiso Beacons 75-64 on Friday at Hilliard Gates Sports Center.

The Beacons had the better start, winning the first quarter 21-15. They led by as many as 15 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 9 lead changes.

For Purdue Fort Wayne, Nika Lokica finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, Claire Gregwer added 15 points and six rebounds, while Karis Thomas contributed 15 points and five rebounds.

For Valparaiso, Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi finished with 13 points and six rebounds, and Allia von Schlegell added 11 points. Jana Nogués had a rough shooting night, going 2 of 12 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Mastodons improved to 2-2. The Beacons dropped to 1-3.

The Mastodons are first in the Horizon and have won two straight. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Beacons sit first in the MVC. Valparaiso is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Mastodons are back in action when they visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Beacons next visit the Toledo Rockets on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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