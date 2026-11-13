Viki Matulevicius had 10 points, and the Towson Tigers topped the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 57-53 on Friday at Reitz Arena.

The Tigers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 20-9. They never trailed and led by as many as 16. The Tigers led 49-36 after three quarters and 49-41 with six minutes left, but the Greyhounds made a late push and won the fourth quarter 17-8 before the Tigers closed it out. A 10-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Towson, Viki Matulevicius finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, Thalia Shepard had 10 points and four assists, while Masyn Marchbanks chipped in 10 points off the bench.

For Loyola Maryland, Tyler Edwards finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, a double-double, and Amandine Amorich added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Tigers improved to 2-2. The Greyhounds dropped to 1-3.

The Tigers sit first in the CAA and have won two straight. Towson is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Greyhounds are first in the Patriot and have lost three straight. Loyola Maryland is 1-2 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Tigers next visit the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Greyhounds next host the Drexel Dragons on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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