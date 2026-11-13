The Georgia Bulldogs visit the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 13, at Dean E. Smith Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Georgia beat Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 80-72 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bulldogs average 83.0 points per game and allow 70.3. Blue Cain averages 16.0 points per game, and Marcus Millender averages 3.7 assists per game. James Scott averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. North Carolina beat Wyoming Cowboys 76-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Tar Heels average 88.3 points per game and allow 68.3. Terrence Brown averages 16.3 points per game, and Neo Avdalas averages 4.0 assists per game. Maximo Adams averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs sit first in the SEC. The Tar Heels are first in the ACC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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