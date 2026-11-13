The Northern Iowa Panthers take on the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-1. Northern Iowa beat Green Bay Phoenix 89-76 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Panthers average 92.7 points per game and allow 81.3. Greyson Uelmen averages 19.7 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Spartans are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Michigan State beat Duke Blue Devils 79-73 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Spartans average 88.7 points per game and allow 64.3. Jeremy Fears Jr. averages 14.3 points and 10.3 assists per game, and Jordan Scott averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Panthers sit first in the MVC. Northern Iowa is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Spartans are first in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post Northern Iowa Panthers Visit Michigan State Spartans on Friday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.