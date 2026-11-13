The South Dakota Coyotes visit the Drake Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 13, at Knapp Center, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Coyotes are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. South Dakota lost to Houston Christian Huskies 87-76 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Coyotes average 87.5 points per game and allow 83.3. Vince Buzelis averages 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Josiah Dotzler averages 2.8 assists per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Drake beat Southern Jaguars 75-68 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Bulldogs average 88.0 points per game and allow 58.0. Jon Carroll averages 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and Owen Larson averages 4.5 assists per game.

The Coyotes are first in the Summit. The Bulldogs are first in the MVC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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