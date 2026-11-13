The Marquette Golden Eagles visit the Missouri State Lady Bears on Friday, Nov. 13, at Great Southern Bank Arena, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1. Marquette beat Presbyterian Blue Hose 87-54 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Golden Eagles average 82.0 points per game and allow 61.0. Halle Vice averages 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and Kinley Asp averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Lady Bears are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Missouri State beat Wichita State Shockers 76-48 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Lady Bears average 75.0 points per game and allow 41.7. Kaemyn Bekemeier averages 11.7 points per game, and Landon Forbes averages 3.0 assists per game. Lainie Douglas averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Golden Eagles are first in the Big East. The Lady Bears are first in the CUSA. Missouri State is 1-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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