The Tennessee State Tigers take on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Food City Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Tennessee State beat Fisk Bulldogs 123-73 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Tigers average 104.7 points per game and allow 76.0. Aaron Bradshaw averages 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Ty-Laur Johnson averages 6.3 assists per game.

The Volunteers are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Tennessee beat Radford Highlanders 70-47 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Volunteers average 80.0 points per game and allow 53.0. Terrence Hill Jr. averages 17.5 points and 3.0 assists per game, and DeWayne Brown II averages 14.5 rebounds per game.

The Tigers sit first in the OVC. The Volunteers are first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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