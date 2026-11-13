The Central Arkansas Bears visit the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Nov. 13, at Bud Walton Arena, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Bears are 2-1. Central Arkansas beat Ecclesia Royals 127-54 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bears average 90.7 points per game and allow 67.0. Ty Robinson averages 14.7 points per game, and Andrew Hoerner averages 3.3 assists per game. Cole McCormick averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Razorbacks are 2-1. Arkansas beat Robert Morris Colonials 76-53 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Razorbacks average 84.7 points per game and allow 68.3. Jeremiah Wilkinson averages 14.7 points per game, and Davion Thompson averages 4.0 assists per game. Cooper Bowser averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Bears are first in the UAC. Central Arkansas is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Razorbacks sit first in the SEC. Arkansas is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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