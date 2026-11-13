The Ball State Cardinals visit the SMU Mustangs on Friday, Nov. 13, at Moody Coliseum (Dallas), with tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are 1-2. Ball State beat Brescia Bearcats 89-64 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Cardinals average 70.0 points per game and allow 66.7. Sean Blake averages 15.0 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Mason Jones averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Mustangs are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. SMU beat Prairie View A&M Panthers 98-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Mustangs average 92.7 points per game and allow 68.3. Jakub Szumert averages 15.7 points per game, and David Terrell Jr. averages 5.3 assists per game. Jaden Toombs averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Cardinals are first in the MAC. Ball State is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Mustangs sit first in the ACC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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