The Ohio State Buckeyes visit the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Friday, Nov. 13, at PeoplesBank Arena, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Ohio State beat Marshall Thundering Herd 84-74 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Buckeyes average 85.3 points per game and allow 77.7. John Mobley Jr. averages 19.3 points and 5.0 assists per game, and Andrija Jelavic averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Huskies are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UConn beat Wagner Seahawks 83-41 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Huskies average 84.7 points per game and allow 54.7. Braylon Mullins averages 17.7 points per game, and Silas Demary Jr. averages 5.3 assists per game. Na'jai Hines averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Buckeyes are first in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Huskies sit first in the Big East. UConn is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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