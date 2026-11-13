The Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Washington State Cougars at Beasley Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Thunderbirds are 2-1. Southern Utah beat Park University Gilbert Buccaneers 98-56 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Thunderbirds average 82.7 points per game and allow 50.3. Ava Uhrich averages 18.0 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Brooklyn Fely averages 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Cougars are 1-2. Washington State beat Idaho Vandals 76-53 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Cougars average 63.7 points per game and allow 65.7. Eleonora Villa averages 19.3 points and 5.3 assists per game, and Tanja Valancic averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Thunderbirds are first in the Big Sky. Southern Utah is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Cougars sit first in the Pac-12. Washington State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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