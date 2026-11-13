The New York Knicks visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Knicks are 6-5. New York lost to Cleveland Cavaliers 115-107 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Knicks average 110.3 points per game and allow 103.5. Jalen Brunson averages 26.0 points and 5.2 assists per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.5 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are 4-8. Indiana beat Washington Wizards 114-101 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Pacers average 111.6 points per game and allow 114.0. Pascal Siakam averages 22.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and Andrew Nembhard averages 7.8 assists per game.

The Knicks sit third in the Atlantic Division. New York is 4-3 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Pacers are third in the Central Division. Indiana is 1-5 at home and 3-3 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Indiana lists Johnny Furphy, Tyrese Haliburton and Ben Sheppard as out and T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith as day-to-day.

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