Navy Midshipmen unveiled special warfare-themed alternate uniforms for the 2026 Army-Navy Game on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The uniforms feature stencil-style lettering inspired by Naval Special Warfare gear and training materials. A 'bone frog' emblem appears on the jersey — a tribute to deceased Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warfare operators known historically as 'frogmen.'

The color scheme includes white and three custom blue tones: 'blue mist,' 'moonstone blue,' and 'isotope blue.' A Naval Special Warfare–specific pattern overlays parts of the uniform.

A high-gloss helmet displays the Navy SEAL Trident on the left side and the SWCC Master Warboat insignia on the right. Navy stated the design reflects attributes associated with Naval Special Warfare units — stealth, precision, adaptability and operational versatility.

Army revealed its alternate uniform earlier that week. That set uses green tones and honors the 4th Infantry Division’s 'Ivy Soldiers.' The 2026 Army-Navy Game is scheduled for Saturday, December 12.

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