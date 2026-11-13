The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Illini are 6-3 and have won four straight. Illinois beat Nebraska Cornhuskers 24-13 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Fighting Illini average 28.4 points and 392.2 yards per game and allow 23.0 points. Ean Rhea leads the Fighting Illini with 2 sacks, and Matthew Bailey leads the Fighting Illini with 65 tackles. Katin Houser has thrown for 1,955 yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Aidan Laughery has 615 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Bruins are 9-0 and have won nine straight. UCLA beat Minnesota Golden Gophers 34-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bruins average 33.6 points and 431.9 yards per game and allow 14.1 points. Sammy Omosigho leads the Bruins with 5.5 sacks, and Jalen Woods leads the Bruins with 73 tackles. Ty Dieffenbach has thrown for 986 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Wayne Knight has 789 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Fighting Illini are eighth in the Big Ten. Illinois is 4-2 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Bruins sit first in the Big Ten. UCLA is 5-0 at home and 4-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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