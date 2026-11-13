The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic on Friday, Nov. 13, at Kia Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are 1-11 and have lost 8 straight. Milwaukee lost to Los Angeles Lakers 123-112 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bucks average 106.8 points per game and allow 121.3. Tyler Herro averages 21.9 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Kel'el Ware averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Magic are 4-7 and have won 2 straight. Orlando beat Utah Jazz 123-108 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Magic average 108.5 points per game and allow 114.0. Franz Wagner averages 23.5 points and 7.9 assists per game, and Wendell Carter Jr. averages 9.5 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are fifth in the Central Division. Milwaukee is 1-6 at home and 0-5 away from home. The Magic sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is 0-4 at home and 4-3 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Orlando lists Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson, Noah Penda and Jalen Suggs as out and Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva as day-to-day.

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