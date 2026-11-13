The Chicago State Cougars visit the San Diego Toreros on Friday, Nov. 13, at Jenny Craig Pavilion, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 2-2. Chicago State beat California Baptist Lancers 81-62 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Cougars average 68.3 points per game and allow 76.8. Mike Price averages 22.0 points per game, and Malik Olafioye averages 2.2 assists per game. Kameron Foman averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Toreros are 2-1. San Diego lost to Colorado Buffaloes 83-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Toreros average 83.3 points per game and allow 78.3. Dusty Stromer averages 15.0 points per game, and Chace Holley averages 3.3 assists per game. Jose Roberto Tanchyn averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Cougars are first in the NEC. Chicago State is 0-1 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Toreros are first in the WCC. San Diego is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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