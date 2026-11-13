The Corban Warriors visit the Eastern Washington Eagles on Friday, Nov. 13, at Reese Court, with tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Eastern Washington lost to Oregon State Beavers 94-84 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Eagles average 73.3 points per game and allow 88.7. Alton Hamilton IV averages 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Jalen Griffith averages 2.7 assists per game.

The Eagles sit first in the Big Sky.

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