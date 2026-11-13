The Florida State Seminoles take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Seminoles are 4-5. Florida State beat Boston College Eagles 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Seminoles average 30.7 points and 410.6 yards per game and allow 28.3 points. Rylan Kennedy leads the Seminoles with 6 sacks, and Chris Jones leads the Seminoles with 64 tackles. Ashton Daniels has thrown for 2,146 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and Ousmane Kromah has 609 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Panthers are 6-3. The Panthers average 31.9 points and 446.1 yards per game and allow 19.8 points. Jaeden Moore leads the Panthers with 4.5 sacks, and Cruce Brookins leads the Panthers with 61 tackles. Mason Heintschel has thrown for 1,304 yards with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception, and Damon Ferguson Jr. has 662 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Seminoles are 10th in the ACC. Florida State is 3-2 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Panthers sit sixth in the ACC. Pittsburgh is 5-1 at home and 1-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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