The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions visit the California Baptist Lancers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Golden Lions are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost to UCLA Bruins 106-37 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Golden Lions average 50.3 points per game and allow 107.0. Jalen Tatum averages 11.7 points and 2.0 assists per game, and Creed Williamson averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Lancers are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. California Baptist lost to Chicago State Cougars 81-62 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Lancers average 64.3 points per game and allow 82.7. Terry Coner Jr. averages 14.0 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Rene D'Amelio averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Golden Lions sit first in the SWAC. The Lancers sit first in the Big West. California Baptist is 0-2 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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