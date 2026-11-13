Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the NFL’s MVP betting favorite at +175 odds after nine weeks of the 2026 season, having thrown 23 touchdown passes and completed 74% of his throws.

Burrow’s 6-2 Bengals trail the 7-1 Buffalo Bills and 7-1 San Francisco 49ers in the win column. Josh Allen, at +275, has 12 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores for Buffalo. Brock Purdy, at +425, leads the league in QBR for San Francisco and has 17 passing touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks +600. He leads the league in passing yards but has played one more game than Burrow and averages 290.9 yards per game to Burrow’s 298.3. Love’s 63% completion rate trails Burrow’s 74%. The Packers are 6-3 and fourth in the NFC North.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sits at +800. He averages 8.6 yards per attempt with 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Jacksonville leads the AFC South at 6-2. The Jaguars have won by large margins, limiting Lawrence’s fourth-quarter snaps.

The analyst notes Lawrence faces Tennessee twice in three weeks, plus Chicago and Pittsburgh — opportunities to boost his statistical profile and visibility. He struggled against Denver’s defense earlier this season, and Jacksonville’s schedule has been relatively light. Still, the +800 odds present enough value to warrant a small wager.

Burrow’s next opponent is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The analyst cites Pittsburgh’s use of Cover 3 in their first meeting as evidence of an emerging defensive counter, making +175 unattractive during Burrow’s current hot streak.

According to the analysis, Burrow remains the frontrunner — but not the optimal betting value.

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