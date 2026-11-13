The Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Hawks are 7-5. Atlanta lost to Los Angeles Lakers 124-114 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Hawks average 118.3 points per game and allow 116.2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 21.9 points per game, and Jalen Johnson averages 7.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 1-9 and have lost 8 straight. Chicago lost to San Antonio Spurs 124-119 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bulls average 113.3 points per game and allow 128.8. Norman Powell averages 19.2 points per game, and Josh Giddey averages 8.3 assists per game. Jalen Smith averages 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Hawks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is 3-3 at home and 4-2 away from home. The Bulls sit fourth in the Central Division. Chicago is 0-4 at home and 1-5 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

Atlanta lists Keshon Gilbert, Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell and Henri Veesaar as out and Kingston Flemings as day-to-day. Chicago lists Tobe Awaka and Caleb Wilson as out and Norman Powell and Dailyn Swain as day-to-day.

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