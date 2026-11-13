Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson underwent surgery for a dislocated and broken right thumb he sustained on the first snap of a 36–10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 1.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said recovery timelines are difficult to forecast and that Jackson "is doing everything he can to get back." Minter added the team will base Jackson’s return on his medical progress.

The expected recovery period is six to 10 weeks. With nine weeks left in the regular season, Jackson could resume play as soon as Week 16 versus the Cleveland Browns. A full 10-week recovery would place his return during the postseason.

This marks Jackson’s second major injury of the season. He previously missed three games with a high ankle sprain and has completed just 14 full quarters in 2026.

The Ravens entered Friday at 4–5 and have lost four consecutive games. They trail the final AFC playoff spot by one game. To bolster their chances, Baltimore acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who starts Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

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