The Lindenwood Lions visit the Omaha Mavericks on Friday, Nov. 13, at Baxter Arena, with tipoff at 8:45 p.m. ET.

The Lions are 2-2. Lindenwood lost to Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-60 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Lions average 88.5 points per game and allow 70.5. Makhan Diouf averages 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and Malek Archie averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Mavericks are 2-2. Omaha beat York (NE) Panthers 78-66 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Mavericks average 68.5 points per game and allow 82.3. Deke Thompson averages 14.2 points per game, and Cahmai Crosby averages 4.3 assists per game. Isaac Ondekane averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Lions are first in the OVC. Lindenwood is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Mavericks sit first in the Summit. Omaha is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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