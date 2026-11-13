The Georgia Southern Eagles visit the UCF Knights on Friday, Nov. 13, at Addition Financial Arena, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Georgia Southern lost to Mercer Bears 97-91 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Eagles average 80.3 points per game and allow 82.3. Eltramon Smith averages 19.7 points per game, and Dallas Gardner averages 3.0 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Knights are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UCF beat South Alabama Jaguars 76-69 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Knights average 86.3 points per game and allow 79.7. Dior Johnson averages 31.0 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Isaiah Malone averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are first in the Sun Belt. Georgia Southern is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Knights sit first in the Big 12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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