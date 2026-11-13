The Pittsburgh Panthers visit the Butler Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 13, at Hinkle Fieldhouse, with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Pittsburgh beat Penn State Nittany Lions 82-76 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Panthers average 85.7 points per game and allow 64.7. Chase Foster averages 16.3 points per game, and Naithan George averages 6.0 assists per game. Baye Ndongo averages 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Butler lost to Boise State Broncos 100-81 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Bulldogs average 92.0 points per game and allow 75.0. Jalen Jackson averages 17.7 points and 5.3 assists per game, and Treyson Anderson averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Panthers sit first in the ACC. Pittsburgh is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Bulldogs are first in the Big East. Butler is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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