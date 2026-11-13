The Stanford Cardinal take on the UNLV Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Cardinal are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Stanford beat Rice Owls 91-73 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Cardinal average 82.0 points per game and allow 67.0. Nick Townsend averages 22.7 points, 5.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Rebels are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. UNLV beat Samford Bulldogs 88-79 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Rebels average 88.5 points per game and allow 78.0. Sebastian Mack averages 24.0 points per game, and Cam Miles averages 3.0 assists per game. Jeremy Foumena averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Cardinal sit first in the ACC. The Rebels sit first in the Mountain West. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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