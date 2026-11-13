The No. 14 Houston Cougars visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, Nov. 13, at Folsom Field, with kickoff at 10:15 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 7-2. Houston beat Cincinnati Bearcats 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Cougars average 35.4 points and 470.2 yards per game and allow 21.3 points. Ashton Porter leads the Cougars with 3 sacks, and Kentrell Webb leads the Cougars with 50 tackles. Conner Weigman has thrown for 2,280 yards with 22 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Makhi Hughes has 606 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Buffaloes are 3-6. Colorado lost to Arizona State Sun Devils 20-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Buffaloes average 19.8 points and 385.7 yards per game and allow 28.3 points. Gideon ESPN Lampron leads the Buffaloes with 5.5 sacks and 99 tackles, and Isaac Wilson has thrown for 1,412 yards with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. JaQuail Smith has 384 rushing yards and 1 touchdown, and Joseph Williams has 58 catches for 853 yards.

The Cougars are third in the Big 12. Houston is 5-0 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Buffaloes are 14th in the Big 12. Colorado is 2-2 at home and 1-4 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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