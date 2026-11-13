The DePaul Blue Demons take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Blue Demons are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. DePaul beat Alabama A&M Bulldogs 84-47 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Blue Demons average 80.3 points per game and allow 61.7. Koree Cotton averages 12.7 points per game, and Layden Blocker averages 2.7 assists per game. Fabian Flores averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Northwestern beat Boston University Terriers 72-55 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Wildcats average 78.7 points per game and allow 60.0. Jake West averages 21.3 points and 8.7 assists per game, and Angelo Ciaravino averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Blue Demons are first in the Big East. The Wildcats sit first in the Big Ten. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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