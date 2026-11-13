The Fisk Bulldogs take on the North Alabama Lions at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs average 67.0 points per game. Ari Branch averages 29.0 points and 2.0 assists per game, and Queen Ballard averages 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Lions are 1-2. North Alabama beat Jacksonville State Gamecocks 66-63 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Lions average 48.0 points per game and allow 67.7. Amy Kurkowski averages 10.0 points per game, and Greta Ramon averages 4.7 assists per game. Emma D'este averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Lions sit first in the UAC.

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