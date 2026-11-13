The Ohio Bobcats take on the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bobcats are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Ohio beat North Carolina A&T Aggies 80-70 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Bobcats average 83.0 points per game and allow 73.5. Jackson Paveletzke averages 15.0 points and 6.5 assists per game, and Dusan Makitan averages 12.0 rebounds per game.

The Boilermakers are 1-2. Purdue beat Illinois State Redbirds 76-59 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Boilermakers average 76.0 points per game and allow 73.3. Daniel Jacobsen averages 23.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Omer Mayer averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Bobcats sit first in the MAC. Ohio is 1-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Boilermakers sit first in the Big Ten. Purdue is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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