The New York Rangers visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Nov. 13, at Rogers Arena, with puck drop at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are 11-8-1. New York beat Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Rangers score 2.95 goals per game and allow 2.80, with 11 power-play goals this season. Alexis Lafreniere leads the Rangers with 9 goals, and Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 20 assists and 22 points.

The Canucks are 3-16-1 and have lost six straight. Vancouver lost to Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Canucks score 2.80 goals per game and allow 4.50, with 13 power-play goals this season. Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 7 goals, and Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 16 assists and 20 points.

The Rangers are eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Canucks sit 16th in the Western Conference. The Rangers lead the season series 1-0. New York won the earlier meeting 6-2 on Oct. 11.

Vancouver lists Tom Willander as day-to-day.

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