The Princeton Tigers take on the Pepperdine Waves at Firestone Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Princeton beat Villanova Wildcats 81-74 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Tigers average 71.3 points per game and allow 64.3. Fadima Tall averages 24.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, and Skye Belker averages 4.2 assists per game.

The Waves are 2-1. Pepperdine beat Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros 83-65 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Waves average 65.3 points per game and allow 55.3. Elli Guiney averages 18.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Maggie Mendelson averages 14.3 rebounds per game.

The Tigers sit first in the Ivy. Princeton is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Waves sit first in the WCC. Pepperdine is 1-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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