The Texas Southern Tigers visit the Murray State Racers on Friday, Nov. 13, at CFSB Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 1-2. Texas Southern beat College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors 98-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Tigers average 76.0 points per game and allow 91.0. Jason Kimbrough averages 15.3 points per game, and Karris Bilal averages 3.3 assists per game. Ben Vungo averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Racers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Murray State beat Alcorn State Braves 94-57 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Racers average 93.7 points per game and allow 64.0. Roman Domon averages 22.7 points per game, and Christian Jones averages 4.7 assists per game. Brigham Rogers averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are first in the SWAC. Texas Southern is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Racers sit first in the MVC. Murray State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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