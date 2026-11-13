The Champion Christian Tigers visit the UT Martin Skyhawks on Friday, Nov. 13, at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers average 55.0 points per game. Braylon Frazier averages 12.0 points per game, and Kelen Smith averages 4.0 assists per game. Dashun Spence averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-2. UT Martin beat Arkansas State Red Wolves 82-65 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Skyhawks average 84.7 points per game and allow 80.0. Davi Remagen averages 24.3 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Sasha Savkov averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Skyhawks sit first in the OVC.

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