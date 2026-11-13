The Merrimack Warriors visit the No. 1 Florida Gators on Friday, Nov. 13, at Thomas Hill Arena, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Warriors are 1-2. Merrimack beat UAlbany Great Danes 73-60 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Warriors average 61.0 points per game and allow 64.7. AJ Lesburt Jr. averages 14.0 points per game, and Ayden Johnson averages 2.0 assists per game. Todd Brogna averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Gators are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Florida beat Florida State Seminoles 81-72 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Gators average 82.0 points per game and allow 65.3. Thomas Haugh averages 18.0 points per game, and Alex Condon averages 4.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are first in the Metro. Merrimack is 0-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Gators are first in the SEC. Florida is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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