The Kentucky State Thorobreds take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Baptist Health Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Colonels are 2-1. Eastern Kentucky lost to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 85-71 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Colonels average 94.0 points per game and allow 69.0. Justin McCarter averages 14.7 points per game, and Omer Hamama averages 4.3 assists per game. Shadrak Lasu averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Colonels are first in the UAC. Eastern Kentucky is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

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