The Denver Pioneers visit the No. 9 LSU Tigers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Pioneers are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Denver lost to Colorado State Rams 86-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Pioneers average 53.0 points per game and allow 67.0. Tori Baker averages 13.8 points per game, and Laia Monclova averages 2.5 assists per game. Brooke Murrell averages 9.5 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. LSU beat McNeese Cowgirls 100-43 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Tigers average 120.0 points per game and allow 33.3. ZaKiyah Johnson averages 21.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and Jada Williams averages 7.0 assists per game.

The Pioneers sit first in the WCC. Denver is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Tigers sit first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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